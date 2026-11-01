Awoniyi, Bassey React To Premier League Performances

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi has expressed delight after scoring his first Premier League goal for Coventry City in their 3-1 victory over Sunderland on Saturday.

Awoniyi doubled Coventry’s lead eight minutes before half-time at the CBS Arena, helping Frank Lampard’s side secure their third consecutive league win.

The forward praised his teammates for their collective effort, explaining how the team’s counter-pressing approach created the opportunity for his goal.

“I think the most important thing is the three points. I think the team from the outset played good together, the gameplan worked,” Awoniyi told the Premier League website.

The victory maintained Coventry’s perfect start to the campaign, with the newly promoted side recording nine points from their opening three matches.

Lampard’s men will look to extend their winning run when they travel to Everton for their next league fixture.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has praised Fulham’s performance despite their 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday, October 31.

Aston Villa took the lead six minutes before half-time through Nicolas Jackson, who converted Johan Manzambi’s assist.

Fulham fought back after the hour mark, with an own goal from Zion Suzuki earning the visitors a point.

Bassey expressed pride in his teammates’ performance but felt they could have secured all three points after missing several clear opportunities.

“A good away performance, we know how hard it is to come here against a team with a lot of quality. I’m proud of the boys, they did well,” Bassey told the club’s official website.

“We should have got more, missed two chances inside the six-yard box.”

The draw extended Fulham’s unbeaten run to three league matches, taking their tally to seven points from their last three games.