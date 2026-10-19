How Nigerian Players Performed Abroad Last Weekend: Iwobi, Adams, Durosinmi Shine

Alex Iwobi and Akor Adams scored for their respective clubs, while Rafiu Durosinmi continued his impressive form with another goal as Nigerian players recorded mixed fortunes across Europe last weekend.

Tochukwu Nnadi provided an assist for Marseille, while Samuel Adeniran also found the net in Austria.

However, Victor Osimhen failed to score or assist for the first time in 19 consecutive league appearances for Galatasaray, while Maduka Okoye and Chiamaka Nnadozie each conceded three goals.

Iwobi scored the only goal as Fulham defeated Hull City 1-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday to secure their first Premier League win of the season.

The midfielder scored in the 33rd minute after Sander Berge found him on the edge of the box. His low effort took a deflection off Lucas Herrington before beating goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis.

The goal was Iwobi’s first in the league this season. It took his Premier League tally to 36, drawing him level with former Nigeria international Peter Odemwingie in joint-sixth place among Nigerian scorers in the competition.

Fulham captain Calvin Bassey played the full match, while compatriot Semi Ajayi also completed 90 minutes for Hull.

Adams ended a four-game scoring drought by netting the winner in Venezia’s 1-0 win over Napoli in Serie A.

The Nigerian forward struck four minutes into the second half after Simon Sohm released him with a long pass. Adams held off Amir Rrahmani before his effort took a deflection and beat Alex Meret.

The victory marked Venezia’s first league win of the season and came in Davide Nicola’s first match in charge following Giovanni Stroppa’s dismissal. Adams, who joined from Sevilla during the summer, now has four goals in nine appearances across all competitions.

In Belgium, Durosinmi scored in Genk’s 2-0 Belgian Cup win over Virton on Saturday to take his season tally to seven goals.

After Daan Heymans opened the scoring, the Nigerian forward doubled Genk’s advantage in the 28th minute, finishing Junya Ito’s through-ball by sliding the ball between the goalkeeper’s legs.

Nnadi registered his first assist of the season as Marseille defeated Angers 5-2 in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Making his first start of the campaign, the midfielder won possession in midfield before playing a through-ball to Amine Harit, who curled home Marseille’s fourth goal in the 83rd minute.

Adeniran also got on the scoresheet in Austria, scoring LASK’s second goal in their 4-0 away win over Austria Lustenau. The forward converted a pass from Saša Kalajdžić in the 64th minute.

Meanwhile, Okoye made eight saves but could not prevent Udinese from losing 3-0 to Lecce in Serie A. The goalkeeper received a FotMob rating of 7.0, the highest among Udinese players, despite his side suffering a fifth consecutive league defeat.

Nnadozie also conceded three goals as Brighton Women lost 3-2 away to Manchester City in the Women’s Super League. Khadija Shaw scored twice before Niamh Charles extended City’s lead, while Olivia Garcia and Caitlin Hayes pulled two goals back for Brighton.

In Turkey, Osimhen played the full 90 minutes as Galatasaray secured a 1-0 win over Gençlerbirliği through a late own goal.

Despite registering seven shots, the striker failed to score or assist, ending his run of goal contributions in consecutive league appearances. He had recorded 18 goals and eight assists during the streak.

Elsewhere, Alex Baena scored Atlético Madrid’s late winner in their 1-0 win over Espanyol after replacing Ademola Lookman at half-time. Tolu Arokodare helped create a goal for Ajax in their Eredivisie match against Groningen, while Samuel Chukwueze started in AC Milan’s 3-2 win over Atalanta.

Moses Simon featured as Paris FC edged Rennes 4-3, while Josh Maja came off the bench in Le Havre’s 3-1 defeat to Auxerre. In Germany, Nathan Tella featured as Bayer Leverkusen beat Freiburg 2-1, with Victor Boniface remaining an unused substitute.

Gift Orban failed to add to his seven league goals as Amedspor defeated Chidozie Awaziem’s Konyaspor 1-0 in Turkey. Emmanuel Fernandez featured in Rangers’ 2-2 draw against Dundee, while Nwachukwu was part of the Sabah squad that thrashed Gabala 4-0 in Azerbaijan.