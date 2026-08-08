Transfer: Yira Sor To Leave Genk, Olamilekan Adams Moves To Scotland

Genk head coach Jess Thorup has confirmed that Nigerian winger Yira Sor is set to leave the Belgian club this summer amid reports of a move to Turkish side Amedspor.

Yira Sor is reportedly already in Turkey and is expected to undergo a medical before completing his transfer to the newly promoted club.

Thorup revealed that Sor, 26, has been away from Genk’s training camp for the past two days, effectively ruling him out of the club’s plans for the new season.

“I don’t know if everything has been signed yet, but I can be honest enough to say that Yira hasn’t been at the club for the past two days. He won’t be with us this season,” Thorup told HLN.

Yira Sor joined Genk from Czech giants Slavia Prague for €6.5m in January 2023 but struggled to establish himself at the Belgian club.

His time at Genk was disrupted by injuries, while his contract has now entered its final year. He has one senior cap for Nigeria.

Dunfermline sign Nigerian striker Olamilekan Adams

Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic have completed the signing of Nigerian striker Olamilekan Adams from Czech club SK Dynamo České Budějovice.

The 21-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Pars, with the deal also including an option for an additional year.

Adams spent last season in the Czech Republic’s second tier, the Chance Národní Liga, making 18 appearances. He scored three goals and provided one assist.

Dunfermline manager Neil Lennon believes the young forward has the attributes to offer his side another option in attack.

“Adams is a powerful left-footed striker. He’s good with his back to goal,” Lennon told the club’s official website.

“He doesn’t have a great deal of experience, so he might be one that will slow burn a little bit.

“But it’s good to have options of strikers in the building.

“He’s a little bit of an unknown quantity, but the last couple of days in training he’s looked great.”