Kingsley Ehizibue Joins Genoa, Orakpo Secures Gençlerbirliği Loan

Nigerian right-back Kingsley Ehizibue has joined Serie A club Genoa for the 2026/27 season after completing his move from fellow Italian side Udinese.

Kingsley Ehizibue, 31, will begin training with his new teammates in the coming days as he prepares for another campaign in Italy’s top flight.

Ehizibue spent four years with Udinese after joining Bundesliga club FC Cologne in 2022. He made 119 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

The move to Genoa gives him another chance to continue his career in Serie A, having built considerable experience in the league.

Ehizibue said he was delighted to finally join the club after previously turning down an offer.

“As a believer, this is the best way to ask for forgiveness after, years ago, I backed out of the offer I received. Things change, and my outlook has changed. I want to get involved, and I feel joy in knowing I’ll be defending Genoa’s colours. I thank the club,” he told Genoa’s official website.

Genoa Chief of Football Diego Lopez expects the Nigerian to make a quick impact, pointing to his pace, experience and versatility. “Ehizibue brings sprint, ample mileage, and knowledge of the league: always a plus. With Kingsley, we’ve finalised the full-back roster. We’re counting on his athleticism and adaptability to be ready to contribute quickly,” Lopez said.

Meanwhile, Nigerian striker Victor Orakpo has joined Turkish Super Lig side Gençlerbirliği on loan from Ligue 1 club Nice until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, who previously spent time on loan at Nancy, will continue his development in Turkey after making his senior debut for Nice in 2024.