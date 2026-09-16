Taiwo Awoniyi Graduates With Merit In Global Football Sport Directorship

Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi has added an academic achievement to his football career after graduating with Merit from the PFA Business School.

Taiwo Awoniyi, 29, completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Global Football Sport Directorship, marking another milestone in his development away from the football pitch. Awoniyi announced the achievement on Instagram and said education has become an important part of his journey as a professional footballer.

“Another proud moment for me off the pitch,” Awoniyi wrote on Instagram.

“Graduating from the PFA Business School with a Postgraduate Diploma in Global Football Sport Directorship with Merit.

“I have always believed that being a footballer shouldn’t stop you from being a student of the game, and education has become an important part of that journey for me.

“Still playing. Still learning. The journey continues.”

Awoniyi began his professional career with Imperial Academy in Nigeria before joining Liverpool in 2015. He later played for several European clubs, including Union Berlin and Nottingham Forest, while also representing Nigeria at senior international level.

The striker currently plays for Premier League side Coventry City after joining the club from Nottingham Forest in August 2026.

“Still playing. Still learning. The journey continues,” he said.

His latest achievement comes as he continues his football career while pursuing academic development away from the pitch. Awoniyi’s qualification adds to a growing list of achievements in a career that has seen him progress from the Imperial Academy in Nigeria to professional football in Europe and international football with the Super Eagles.