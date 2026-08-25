Semi Ajayi Cleared For Coventry Clash After Hull City Injury Scare

Hull City have received a major boost ahead of Saturday’s trip to Coventry City, with Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi cleared to return to the squad after suffering a hamstring scare in the win over Manchester United.

Naija News reports that Semi Ajayi was substituted in the 64th minute of Hull’s 2-0 win at the MKM Stadium after complaining of hamstring stiffness. The 32-year-old had already made his mark on the game, scoring the opening goal in the 17th minute as Hull marked their return to the Premier League after nine years away.

The Nigerian defender underwent further checks after the match and received the all-clear. His availability gives Hull manager Sergej Jakirovic a timely boost ahead of the Coventry City trip.

Fellow goalscorer Noah Mendy also came through his checks after leaving the pitch against Manchester United with an adductor complaint.

Jakirovic admitted after the game that neither defensive change had formed part of his plans.

“Ajayi was complaining about his hamstring, and Nobel about his adductor,” he said.

Ajayi enjoyed a memorable afternoon before his substitution. He pounced on a rebound to open the scoring after Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens saved Oli McBurnie’s effort from a corner, before Mendy doubled Hull’s lead in the first half.

The Super Eagles defender told TNT Sports that the goal rewarded Hull’s strong start.

“It was amazing. It kind of capped off the really good start that we had. We had a couple of chances before that which we didn’t manage to put away, but obviously that one got us into the lead, and also gave us something to protect, but also build on,” he said.

“I’m buzzing to get the goal to get us underway. I’m happy it left us getting three points.”

Ajayi’s clearance now gives Jakirovic another defensive option as Hull City prepare to face Coventry City on Saturday, August 29.