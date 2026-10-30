Arteta Warns 16-Year-Old Dowman – ‘We Are Not In Disneyland’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has warned 16-year-old Max Dowman that he must meet the same standards as his senior teammates following his red card against Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup.

Dowman was sent off in the 85th minute of Tuesday’s encounter after reacting to a heavy challenge from Fleetwood midfielder Harrison Neal. Arsenal subsequently lost the tie on penalties, leaving the teenager facing a three-match suspension.

Arteta appeared visibly frustrated as he spoke to Dowman while the youngster left the pitch. Speaking earlier today, October 30, the Spaniard revealed that he had warned the teenager before the match to remain calm, particularly when opponents attempted to provoke him.

Explaining his reaction, Arteta said: “I haven’t seen the reaction to my reaction, whether it is positive or negative. But you need to understand the context and the relationship that I have with him and what we discussed just before we went out.”

The Arsenal manager added that his response reflected his personality, comparing it with how his own parents sometimes reacted to his behaviour.

Arteta confirmed that he spoke with Dowman on Thursday and insisted there were “no issues at all” between them. However, he stressed that the teenager must learn to take responsibility for his actions.

He also recalled Dowman’s previous dismissal while representing England Under-19s against the United States, when he reacted to physical challenges from opponents.

Emphasising the demands of professional football, Arteta said players must learn to handle disappointment and difficult situations.

“And the reaction when I don’t win, you want to know what my reaction is? I am [angry] big time,” the Spaniard said.

“So, we need to be ready for that. This is the environment, and this is the reality; otherwise, we are in Disneyland. We are not in Disneyland, we are in the Premier League and this level.”

Arteta maintained that Arsenal would continue to protect Dowman but would not treat him differently because of his age.

“We look after him so much that you cannot imagine,” the coach said.

“But at the same time we are going to demand from him, like everybody else, because he needs to earn the right to play. Because the other boys, what are they going to tell me? You need to be fair.”

Naija News reports that Arsenal appealed against Dowman’s dismissal, but the Football Association upheld the referee’s decision.

Arteta expressed disappointment with the ruling but said the club were relieved that the teenager escaped serious injury.

“We are lucky today that he (Dowman) hasn’t had a broken foot,” he said.