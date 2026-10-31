EPL: Chelsea Punish 10-Man Man United, Leave Carrick In Trouble

Manchester United’s poor run of form continued on Saturday, October 31st, after Chelsea defeated them 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The defeat added more pressure on the Red Devils’ manager, Michael Carrick, questioning his stay at Old Trafford.

Naija News reports that the defeat means United have now gone nine matches without a win in all competitions. The club last suffered such a long winless run between October and November 1988.

United have also dropped to 16th place on the Premier League table, just one point above the relegation zone. They could end the weekend in the bottom three, depending on other results.

The visitors started well and created good chances in the first half but failed to make them count.

Matheus Cunha thought he had given United the lead with a close-range header, but VAR ruled the goal out for offside.

Bruno Fernandes also missed a good chance, while Amad Diallo failed to beat Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders on two occasions when he had the opportunity to score.

Chelsea supporters were unhappy with their team’s first-half performance, with some expressing frustration before the break.

However, the home side returned for the second half with a different approach and quickly took control of the game.

Morgan Rogers opened the scoring five minutes after the restart after finding his way through United’s defence without much challenge before lifting the ball into the net.

United’s situation became worse in the 64th minute when VAR spotted Lisandro Martinez hitting Wesley Fofana in the face with his arm.

The defender received his second yellow card of the match and was sent off, leaving United with 10 men.

Cole Palmer made it 2-0 from the penalty spot, giving Chelsea a comfortable advantage.

Chelsea almost added a third goal through Estevao, who was making his first Premier League start of the season under manager Xabi Alonso. However, the goal was ruled out for offside.

Estevao came close to scoring again, while substitute Valentin Barco missed a good chance late in the game.

United also had an opportunity to get a goal back in stoppage time, but Bryan Mbeumo’s powerful shot hit the crossbar.

The result leaves Carrick under more pressure as United continue to struggle for results. The team’s position on the table has also raised fresh concerns about their chances of avoiding a relegation battle.

Chelsea, on the other hand, moved up to fourth place after securing all three points.