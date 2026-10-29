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Morgan Rogers Calls Liverpool Shootout Win Over Chelsea ‘Worst Way To Lose’

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By Ernest Victor
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Morgan Rogers
Morgan Rogers

Chelsea attacker Morgan Rogers has described his side’s penalty shootout defeat to Liverpool as “probably the worst way to lose a game” after their cup clash ended in disappointment.

The Blues were eliminated after neither side could find a winner during normal time, leaving the tie to be decided by penalties.

Liverpool held their nerve in the shootout, with Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana missing the decisive kick to send the Reds through to the next round, where they will face Bournemouth.

Speaking to ITV Sport after the match, Rogers expressed his frustration at the result, insisting Chelsea had competed well and created opportunities to win the contest before penalties.

“It is probably the worst way to lose a game,” Rogers said. “It was an even game, and at times we had the better of it. I had half chances that I’d have liked to have put away. It was one of those that can go either way, and you have to accept it.”

The Chelsea forward admitted he was disappointed not to have made more of his opportunities, acknowledging that missed chances had contributed to the team’s failure to secure victory.

Despite the defeat, Rogers maintained that the game was closely fought, with both teams having periods of control but neither managing to establish a decisive advantage.

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Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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