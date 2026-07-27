Alonso Backs Morgan Rogers To Shine With Palmer After Chelsea Record Transfer

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is confident club-record signing Morgan Rogers will hit the ground running and form a strong partnership with Cole Palmer after completing his £117m move from Aston Villa.

Rogers became the most expensive British player in history when he sealed his switch to Stamford Bridge last week, signing a six-year contract with the option of an additional year.

The 24-year-old is currently on holiday after representing England at the World Cup, while Chelsea have already begun their pre-season tour of Sydney.

Despite missing the early stages of pre-season, Alonso has no doubts about the midfielder’s ability to settle quickly.

“In that position we needed an important player and I’m sure there were not many better options than Morgan Rogers,” Alonso said.

“You need players who can have that almost instant impact and I’m sure Morgan won’t need much time to adapt to the club, the system and his team-mates.

“That was the idea, to get a top player, and Morgan is one of them.”

Alonso also believes Rogers and fellow England international Cole Palmer can develop a formidable understanding in Chelsea’s attack.

The pair have previously described each other as among their “best friends in football”, with Rogers admitting he has always wanted the chance to play alongside Palmer at club level.

“I have a plan. I have an idea. I can see them linking really well,” Alonso said of the duo.

“We need to have a good mix. If we get that balance right and those special players in the right positions, with good control, then we will be more competitive with and without the ball.”