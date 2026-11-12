Four Chelsea Players Earn Places In Guinness World Records Football Edition 2027

Four Chelsea players have earned places in the Guinness World Records Football Edition 2027 after setting remarkable records in men’s and women’s football.

Cole Palmer, Estevão Willian, Hannah Hampton and Manaka Matsukubo received their certificates and copies of the publication during a presentation at Chelsea’s Cobham Training Centre.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford visited the club’s training ground ahead of the book’s launch to celebrate the quartet’s inclusion in its Class of ’27, which recognises some of the most promising young talents in world football.

Palmer secured his place after scoring the fastest English Premier League perfect hat-trick from kick-off. The England international achieved the feat on April 15, 2024, when he scored with his left foot, head and right foot within 29 minutes during Chelsea’s 6-0 win over Everton.

He set the record in his debut season at Stamford Bridge, finishing the campaign with 22 goals and 10 assists. He also won the Premier League Young Player of the Season award before claiming the Golden Ball at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where Chelsea lifted the trophy.

Meanwhile, Brazilian winger Estevão was recognised as the youngest winner of his country’s Bola de Ouro award.

The youngster was 17 years and 229 days old when he received the honour following an impressive breakthrough season with Palmeiras. Previous winners of the award include Brazilian football greats Ronaldinho and Neymar.

Hampton earned recognition as the youngest goalkeeper to make 100 Women’s Super League appearances. The England international reached the milestone aged 23 years and 353 days during Chelsea’s meeting with Everton on November 3, 2024.

She played a key role in Chelsea’s unbeaten 2024/25 WSL campaign, which ended with another league title. Hampton also helped England retain their European Championship crown in 2025, saving penalties in consecutive shootouts.

Her performances earned her the inaugural women’s Yashin Trophy at the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards.

Matsukubo completed Chelsea’s quartet after becoming the youngest player to score a hat-trick in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The Japanese midfielder set the record aged 21 years and 81 days when she scored three goals for North Carolina Courage against Bay FC. She earned her place in the Guinness World Records Class of ’27 before completing her move to Chelsea from the American club.

The Guinness World Records Football Edition 2027 also features other emerging talents, including Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal and United States international Trinity Rodman.

The latest edition includes a review of the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside hundreds of new records celebrating achievements across the global game.