Xabi Alonso Wants Fernandez To Stay As Chelsea Boss Outlines Plans For New Season

New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has made it clear he wants Enzo Fernandez to remain at Stamford Bridge despite recent speculation over the Argentina midfielder’s future.

Fernandez, who is preparing for Argentina’s World Cup semi-final against England, has been linked with a move away from Chelsea, with Real Madrid reportedly interested. The Spanish giants, however, denied pursuing the 25-year-old last week, while Chelsea’s reported £120 million valuation has also complicated any potential transfer.

Asked if he wanted Fernandez to stay, Alonso replied: “Yes.” He added: “We have spoken. But, as you can understand, what we said will remain private.”

Speaking at his first major press conference since taking charge following his departure from Real Madrid in January, Alonso also confirmed Nicolas Jackson will be included in Chelsea’s pre-season tour of Australia and Asia after Bayern Munich opted not to make his loan spell permanent.

“Nico Jackson is joining the tour in Asia, and we are looking forward to him working with us,” said Alonso.

The Spaniard also revealed that Alejandro Garnacho has not returned to training. According to Alonso, there is an agreement for the winger to stay away from the first-team squad while he looks to complete a transfer, with Roma among the clubs interested.

Alonso insisted Chelsea’s failure to qualify for Europe would not significantly alter his plans, despite midfielder Andrey Santos completing a move to Manchester United shortly before the media briefing.

“[It changed] the small details for sure, but the main focus on how we want to start the competition in August, it doesn’t change much,” Alonso said.

“We are aligned with the sporting directors on what we want to reach. The team is good, and where we want to reinforce in terms of positions is clear. There are some weeks to go, but we are working in a very aligned way, and this is the right way.”

Alonso described managing Chelsea as a “privilege and honour” and said he was eager to build on the foundations already in place.

“The excitement is the club, the squad and the opportunity, through this ownership, to be at this great club, create a bond with the supporters, win games and be successful,” he said.

“I want to enjoy it, be part of this group and work together with the sporting directors, the players and the staff here.

“We need to make important decisions, the right decisions, but I think the foundations have already been built.

“We need to keep building a mentality to be competitive on the pitch, win games and enjoy doing it.”

Alonso acknowledged that returning Chelsea to European competition remains a key objective but stressed success would depend on consistent performances throughout the campaign.

“For sure, that’s a goal. But to reach that goal, you have to do many things right,” he said.

“I will be part of that process. How we play, how we see ourselves and how we approach each game is my job, and that is why I am looking forward to having the whole squad available.

“We have only just started, and these have been happy early days so far, but for sure we want to be there [in Europe].

“Time will tell, but we are ambitious, and at Chelsea you need to share that energy and hunger to succeed.”