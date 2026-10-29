Carabao Cup Quarter-finals Draw: Manchester City, Liverpool Get Opponents

League Two side Fleetwood Town will host either Everton or Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after knocking out Premier League champions Arsenal to reach the last eight.

Fleetwood booked their place in the quarter-finals with a penalty shootout win over Arsenal on Tuesday, becoming the lowest-ranked team remaining in the competition.

The League Two club will discover their opponents later today, October 29, when Everton host Newcastle at Hill Dickinson Stadium in the final fourth-round fixture.

Defending champions Manchester City will welcome League One side Bradford City to the Etihad Stadium after beating Brighton and Hove Albion on penalties to progress.

Crystal Palace, who knocked out Brentford from the competition, will face Sunderland at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool will host Bournemouth in an all-Premier League quarter-final after overcoming Chelsea in a dramatic penalty shootout at Anfield.

After the game, the coach of Chelsea, Xabi Alonso, played down the defeat as he stressed that the Premier League is the main target of the Stamford Bridge side.

“This is the least important competition for us,” he said.

“The Premier League is the main focus.”

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw

Fleetwood Town vs Everton or Newcastle United

Manchester City vs Bradford City

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland

Liverpool vs Bournemouth

The quarter-final ties will be played during the week commencing 14 December, with the eight remaining teams competing for places in the semi-finals.