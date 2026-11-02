Andoni Iraola Vows To Tell Liverpool Players To Dive After Arsenal Penalty Controversy

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has vowed to encourage his players to go to ground in future after his side were denied a penalty during their defeat by Arsenal on Sunday, November 1.

The incident occurred in the first half, with Liverpool trailing 1-0 following Kai Havertz’s opener. Alexander Isak appeared to have his shirt pulled by Jurrien Timber as he attempted to reach a header from Bradley Barcola’s cross.

However, the striker stayed on his feet, allowing referee Andy Madley to wave play on. VAR Stuart Attwell reviewed the incident but upheld the decision, ruling that there was insufficient contact to overturn the on-field call.

Iraola disagreed, insisting that Timber’s shirt pull prevented Isak from reaching the ball.

“There is a clear grab of the shirt,” the Spaniard told Match of the Day. “Alex [Isak] was just in front of him; he was going to head in front of the goal but couldn’t because he grabbed the shirt.

“If he goes to the floor, they call the penalty 100%. It should be like this, but it is what it is. Next time, the managers should tell Alex to go to the floor, otherwise they won’t call it.”

The Liverpool boss later confirmed to Sky Sports that he would advise Isak to go down in similar situations when asked whether he would give the striker such instructions.

“Yes, definitely,” he replied.

Iraola maintained his position during his post-match press conference, questioning the consistency of refereeing decisions and arguing that players who stay on their feet risk missing out on penalties.

“It’s a shame you ask me this question, but honestly, yes, we have to tell them to go down, because they’re not going to call it otherwise. And then referees complain why they go down. Because if you don’t go down, you don’t call it. Then it’s like, no, you are all the time going down,” he said.

“But I think Alex is honest. He tries to go for the ball; everyone can see live straight away that there is a clear, clear pull.”

Iraola also admitted that an apology from Pro Ref, the Premier League’s refereeing body, would do little to change the situation.

Liverpool had another penalty appeal rejected during the match after Cody Gakpo went down inside the penalty area under pressure from Christos Tzolis.