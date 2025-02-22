Liverpool Need Jurrien Timber, Arsenal Need Cody Gakpo – Jamie Carragher

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has expressed a desire for the Reds to have one of Arsenal’s key players ahead of their highly anticipated Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

In his recent column for The Telegraph, Jamie Carragher elaborates on the contrasting challenges faced by both Liverpool and Arsenal in their current campaigns. He noted the concerns among Arsenal supporters regarding their squad’s firepower since the beginning of the year.

Carragher wrote, “How Arteta must wish he had someone of the calibre of Cody Gakpo in his squad. The Dutchman’s impressive tally of 16 goals this season has surprisingly gone under the radar, showcasing his ability to make a significant impact on the pitch.”

Turning the spotlight to Liverpool, Carragher emphasized the Reds’ pressing need for defensive reinforcements. He remarked, “For Liverpool, I have been banging the drum about the necessity of bolstering our defence, and I truly wish they had a full-back like Jurrien Timber.”

He highlighted the defensive struggles intensified by injuries to key players such as Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley, leaving manager Arne Slot somewhat short on coverage. Despite these setbacks, Liverpool still have their preferred starting back four available, a fortunate contrast to Arsenal’s current injury woes, particularly in their attacking line.

As it stands, Liverpool sit eight points ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League standings, creating an intriguing competitive dynamic as both teams vie for top honours this season.

Arsenal, however, have a game in hand after playing 25 matches thus far, which may offer them an opportunity to close the gap. Notably, the Gunners finished ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League table last season, securing a commendable second place, with Manchester City claiming the title.