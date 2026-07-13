Andoni Iraola Vows To Build Liverpool Team Fans Can Be Proud Of

Andoni Iraola has pledged to build a Liverpool side supporters can be proud of after insisting he is ready for the pressure that comes with managing one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Andoni Iraola, 44, was unveiled as Liverpool’s new head coach after signing a two-year contract last month, ending a successful three-year spell at Bournemouth.

He replaced Arne Slot, who was dismissed on 30 May after Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League, one place above Bournemouth.

Speaking at his first press conference since taking charge, Iraola said reconnecting the team with the Anfield faithful would be one of his immediate priorities.

“I think football and especially Liverpool is about connecting, connecting with the people, connecting with our supporters,” he said.

“I’ve been on the other side of it at Anfield. I’ve experienced the goal that [Federico] Chiesa scored on the first day of last season [Liverpool’s winner v Bournemouth].

“You can feel the stadium and I would love to have this every time we play, but that has to come from us, from inside the pitch.

“We have to be a team that works hard, is intense, aggressive, and vertical, so everyone can identify and everyone can feel comfortable supporting this team.”

Liverpool supporters voiced their frustration over the team’s lack of intensity and attacking spark last season, and Iraola acknowledged that winning back the crowd begins with the performances on the pitch.

The Spaniard also said he feels equipped to handle the demands of the role despite stepping into one of football’s highest-profile jobs.

Before moving to England, Iraola managed AEK Larnaca in Cyprus, as well as Spanish clubs Mirandes and Rayo Vallecano, before leading Bournemouth to three impressive Premier League campaigns.

“I’m ready for it. I understand this is a massive club,” he said.

“Everything I say now is going to get the biggest scrutiny. You have to be very aware of the mistakes but I wouldn’t like to be too careful. I would like to act quite normally.

“I’m not going to live in my bubble, just at the training ground and home. I would also like to go to the city, experience the city. I know some places I would like to take some pictures of.

“It’s part of the magic of being the Liverpool manager and I would like not to change too much.”