Fermin Lopez Rules Out Manchester United Move

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has ruled out a move to Manchester United, insisting he wants to spend the rest of his football career at the Spanish club.

Fermin Lopez, 23, has attracted interest from Manchester United in recent days, with the Premier League side reportedly making enquiries about him and Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios as potential replacements for Bruno Fernandes.

Journalist Matteo Moretto reported that United had explored the possibility of signing Lopez, with Barcelona reportedly valuing the midfielder between £70m and £84m.

However, Lopez played down the speculation following Barcelona’s 6-1 win over Alaves on Saturday, in which he scored once and provided two assists.

Speaking to Deportivo, he said, “Manchester United links? I don’t pay attention to that kind of news. I want to stay here at Barça as long as possible. I hope to end my football career at this club and retire here.”

The midfielder also demonstrated his commitment to Barcelona during the match by kissing and pointing to the club badge while celebrating his goal.

Meanwhile, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Barcelona consider Lopez “absolutely untouchable”, with sporting director Deco viewing him as an important part of the club’s present and plans.

Lopez, who graduated from Barcelona’s La Masia academy, signed a contract extension in February 2026 that will keep him at the club until June 2031.