Champions League: Man United Fight Back To Beat Roma As Barcelona, Bayern Claim Wins

Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Roma 3-2 at Old Trafford, while Barcelona and Bayern Munich also recorded wins in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League fixtures.

United produced a spirited second-half comeback after trailing 2-0 at the break, with Matheus Cunha scoring twice late on to secure all three points in the UEFA Champions League for Michael Carrick’s side.

Roma took the lead in the 11th minute through Matías Soulé before Donyell Malen converted a penalty seven minutes later to give the visitors a commanding advantage.

However, Bruno Fernandes reduced the deficit in the 58th minute, converting a penalty after the referee ordered a retake for encroachment.

Cunha levelled the score in the 83rd minute before finding the net again three minutes later to complete United’s comeback.

The Brazilian was sent off in stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card, but United held on to claim the win.

The result offered some relief to Carrick’s side following a difficult run of results.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich extended their unbeaten run in the competition with a 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid.

Eighteen-year-old Lennart Karl opened the scoring in the 54th minute after winning possession inside the penalty area and lifting the ball over goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Konrad Laimer sealed the win in the 74th minute with a powerful finish to give the German champions a two-goal advantage.

Barcelona also returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Camp Nou, ending the English side’s perfect start to the competition.

Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the seventh minute after capitalising on a defensive error by Joao Gomes.

Villa attempted to fight back, but Raphinha doubled Barcelona’s lead seven minutes into the second half after converting Fermin Lopez’s pass.

The Brazilian completed his brace in the 64th minute, finishing Joao Cancelo’s cross to take his tally to 19 goals across all competitions this season.

The victory helped Barcelona bounce back from their previous defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and strengthened their bid for a top-eight Champions League spot.

The Catalan side also recorded their first clean sheet in the competition in 19 matches.

Before kick-off, a minute’s silence was observed in honour of Spanish striker Jesús de Miguel, who died following an on-pitch collision during a second-division match on Monday.

In other Tuesday fixtures, Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Villarreal 6-0, while Inter Milan defeated Feyenoord 3-0.

Galatasaray beat Stuttgart 2-0, Sporting CP secured a 1win over Shakhtar Donetsk, and Slovan Bratislava won 4- 0.

Bodø/Glimt and Lille, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw.