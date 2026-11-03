Osimhen, Lookman Lead Nigerian Stars Into Champions League Matchday Four [Full Fixtures]

Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Christian Nwachukwu headline the Nigerian players expected to feature as the UEFA Champions League league phase enters matchday four on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Osimhen will lead Galatasaray’s attack when the Turkish champions host VfB Stuttgart on Tuesday, hoping to extend his impressive scoring form. The 27-year-old has scored 10 goals in 10 competitive appearances this season, including nine in the Turkish Super Lig and one in the Champions League.

The Nigerian striker was on target in Galatasaray’s 4-0 win over Konyaspor on Friday, extending the club’s winning run to four matches. They had also beaten Gençlerbirliği 1-0, Lille 4-2 and Fenerbahçe 2-1.

However, Galatasaray need to improve their European form after consecutive defeats to Sporting CP and Barcelona. They lost 3-1 to Sporting before suffering a 4-1 defeat against Barcelona, leaving them 23rd in the standings with three points.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, occupy sixth position with seven points after victories over Viking and Slovan Bratislava and a 1-1 draw against Atlético Madrid. They have conceded just twice in the competition, while Ermedin Demirović leads their attack with four goals.

Elsewhere, Lookman’s Atlético Madrid will host Bayern Munich at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday in one of the standout fixtures of the round.

Atlético sit 16th with four points, while Bayern occupy 14th position with five. Diego Simeone’s side head into the encounter in impressive form, having won nine of their last 10 matches and remained unbeaten at home this season.

Lookman has recorded two goal involvements in 11 appearances in this campaign but is expected to start on the bench, with Julián Álvarez and Kang-In Lee tipped to lead Atlético’s attack.

Meanwhile, Nwachukwu’s Sabah will travel to Norway to face Viking on Tuesday. The hosts have collected just one point from their opening three matches, including a 3-3 draw against Bayern Munich.

Sabah defeated Slavia Prague 2-0 on matchday two but have lost their last three European away fixtures. Nwachukwu, 20, joined the Turkish club from Sheffield United in August.

Moses Usor is another Nigerian expected to feature on Tuesday when LASK host Slovan Bratislava. The Austrian side secured their first Champions League victory with a 3-2 away win over Sporting CP in their previous outing.

Usor was doubtful before that match but featured in LASK’s domestic league fixture at the weekend and is expected to be available. His compatriot Samuel Adeniran also offers another attacking option.

On Wednesday, attention will turn to the Fortuna Arena, where Slavia Prague host Arsenal.

Nigerians Mubarak Suleiman and Emmanuel Ayaosi are included in Slavia Prague’s predicted starting line-up for the encounter.

Slavia are 32nd with one point after drawing 2-2 with Fenerbahçe in their previous match. They have also gone 18 European matches without a victory.

Arsenal, meanwhile, remain unbeaten in the league phase with seven points and will look to extend their impressive European run.

UEFA Champions League Matchday Four Fixtures

Tuesday, November 3

6:45 – Galatasaray vs VfB Stuttgart

6:45 – Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP

9 p.m. – Feyenoord vs Inter Milan

9 p.m. – Bodø/Glimt vs Lille

9 p.m. – Atlético Madrid vs Bayern Munich

9 p.m. – Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain

9 p.m. – Barcelona vs Aston Villa

9 p.m. – Manchester United vs Roma

9 p.m. – LASK vs Slovan Bratislava

9 p.m. – Viking vs Sabah

Wednesday, November 4

6:45 p.m. – Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool

6:45 p.m. – AEK vs Real Madrid

9 p.m. – Lens vs Como

9 p.m. – Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis

9 p.m. – RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

9 p.m. – Porto vs Napoli

9 p.m. – PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge

9 p.m. – Slavia Prague vs Arsenal