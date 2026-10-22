Osimhen Hits Back At Critics After Galatasaray Win Over Lille

Nigerian star Victor Osimhen has dismissed criticism of his recent performances for Galatasaray, insisting that negative comments will not affect his confidence or approach to football.

The Nigeria international responded emphatically on Wednesday night, scoring in Galatasaray’s 4-2 win over his former club, Lille, before being named Man of the Match.

Osimhen had faced scrutiny following Galatasaray’s previous two outings, which included a 4-1 defeat to Barcelona and a narrow 1-0 win over Gençlerbirliği.

However, the 27-year-old striker delivered an impressive performance against Lille, helping the Turkish champions secure a convincing win.

Speaking to the media after the match, Osimhen said he was accustomed to overcoming challenges and remained confident in his abilities despite the criticism.

“I come from a place where I’m not afraid. I don’t fear difficulties. No one can tell me how to sprint, play, or score goals. I already do these things, and that’s why I’m one of the world’s best strikers,” he said.

“They don’t really know me, and nothing they say affects me. They want to drag me into that, but I’ve approached all the talk with indifference. I have other things to deal with; I’m not bothering with these.”

Meanwhile, Galatasaray will shift their attention to the Istanbul derby against Fenerbahçe as they seek to maintain their top spot in the Turkish Super Lig.

The encounter will provide another test for Okan Buruk’s side, with Osimhen expected to play a key role as the reigning champions look to build on their victory over Lille.

Galatasaray sit top of the league table with 19 points from eight matches, three points ahead of third-placed Fenerbahçe.