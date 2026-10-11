Bursaspor Coach Er Delighted With Iheanacho’s Goalscoring Form

Bursaspor head coach Mustafa Er has praised, Kelechi Iheanacho’s goalscoring form, saying the Turkish club is getting the contribution it expected after working hard to sign the Nigerian striker in the summer.

Er said Bursaspor faced competition from several clubs for the 29-year-old’s signature but eventually secured his services with the backing of the club’s management.

“We transferred Iheanacho so that he would score goals. We worked very hard for that transfer. We also need to thank our management,” Er told reporters at the Özlüce İbrahim Yazıcı Facilities.

“There was a lot of demand for him. The size of the club was also very important in his choosing us. We are getting the contribution we want.”

Iheanacho has made an impressive start to life in Turkey’s second tier, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in eight consecutive matches for Bursaspor.

The former Leicester City and Celtic forward has quickly established himself as a key figure in the club’s attack, with Er hoping he can extend his scoring run in their next match.

“Iheanacho continues to score. I hope he scores this week too. We have a positive team,” the coach said.

“There is tremendous progress in team spirit. Productivity is also increasing. People are more productive when they are happy. We win as a team.”

Bursaspor signed Iheanacho as a free agent in the summer of 2026 after negotiations with Scottish champions Celtic broke down in July. The striker had turned down Celtic’s offer despite scoring nine goals in 24 appearances across all competitions during the previous season, when he helped the club win a domestic double.

Naija News reports that Iheanacho has also maintained his scoring touch on the international stage, opening the scoring in the Super Eagles’ 3-3 friendly draw against Russia on October 6.