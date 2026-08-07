Osimhen Remains Turkey’s Highest-Paid Player Despite Salah’s Big-Money Trabzonspor Move

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen remains the highest-paid footballer in Turkey despite Mohamed Salah’s headline-making transfer to Trabzonspor on a lucrative free transfer from Liverpool.

Naija News reports that Salah has signed a two-year contract, valid until the summer of 2028, earning a net salary of €17 million per season.

The deal makes the Egypt captain one of the highest earners in Turkish football history and gives him a higher basic wage than Osimhen, whose net salary at Galatasaray stands at €15 million annually.

However, Osimhen’s overall earnings remain comfortably ahead. The Nigeria international’s contract, which runs until June 2029, includes a €1m annual loyalty bonus and a €5m image rights payment.

Those additions take his guaranteed yearly income to €21m, leaving him €4m ahead of Salah’s fixed salary.

While Salah earns more in basic wages, Osimhen continues to top the earnings chart once all guaranteed payments are taken into account.

Salah’s agreement with Trabzonspor also includes a commercial incentive rather than a fixed image rights payment. The former Liverpool forward will receive 20 per cent of revenue generated from official club merchandise bearing his name.

For Salah to surpass Osimhen’s guaranteed income, that clause would need to generate more than €20m every year through merchandise sales alone.

Given Trabzonspor’s smaller global following compared with Galatasaray, achieving that figure would require an exceptional level of commercial success, even with Salah’s worldwide popularity.

Trabzonspor secured Salah’s signature ahead of fellow Turkish side Beşiktaş after negotiations between the Istanbul club and the player’s representatives reportedly broke down over agent commissions and financial terms.

Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad also showed interest and were said to have offered around $25m per year, but the move failed to materialise.

Mohamed Salah scored 255 goals in 435 appearances for Liverpool and helped the club win two Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League before the expiration of his contract this summer.