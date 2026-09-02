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Yira Sor Faces Six Weeks Out With Hamstring Injury

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By Ernest Victor
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Yira Sor
Yira Sor

Key Takeaways

  • Super Eagles winger Yira Sor will miss about six weeks after he suffered a hamstring injury in Amedspor’s two-one Turkish Super Lig win over Trabzonspor.
  • Amedspor said on September 1 that an MRI showed an 11-centimetre muscle injury in Sor’s left biceps femoris, requiring treatment and rehabilitation.
  • Sor, 26, limped off early in the second half and Gift Orban replaced him, then scored the 90th-minute winner to complete Amedspor’s comeback.

Super Eagles of Nigeria winger Yira Sor is set to spend around six weeks on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury during Amedspor’s 2-1 win over Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday, August 31.

Yira Sor picked up the injury at the Seyrantepe Spor Kompleksi Stadyumu after helping Amedspor fight back against the hosts. Trabzonspor had taken the lead through Mohamed Salah before Sor restored parity in first-half stoppage time.

The 26-year-old was unable to continue after the break and was replaced by fellow Nigerian star Gift Orban four minutes into the second half of the encounter.

Orban went on to complete Amedspor’s comeback, scoring the winning goal in the 90th minute.

On Tuesday, September 1, Amedspor confirmed the extent of Sor’s injury after he underwent medical examinations.

“MRI scans of Yira Sor revealed an approximately 11-centimetre-long muscle injury in his left biceps femoris (hamstring). Treatment and rehabilitation are expected to last approximately six weeks,” the club stated on their official website.

Naija News recalls that Sor joined Besnik Hasi’s Amedspor from Belgian Pro League side KRC Genk in August this year.

The Nigeria international has made three league appearances for the Turkish club this season and has scored once.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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