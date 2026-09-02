Yira Sor Faces Six Weeks Out With Hamstring Injury

Super Eagles of Nigeria winger Yira Sor is set to spend around six weeks on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury during Amedspor’s 2-1 win over Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday, August 31.

Yira Sor picked up the injury at the Seyrantepe Spor Kompleksi Stadyumu after helping Amedspor fight back against the hosts. Trabzonspor had taken the lead through Mohamed Salah before Sor restored parity in first-half stoppage time.

The 26-year-old was unable to continue after the break and was replaced by fellow Nigerian star Gift Orban four minutes into the second half of the encounter.

Orban went on to complete Amedspor’s comeback, scoring the winning goal in the 90th minute.

On Tuesday, September 1, Amedspor confirmed the extent of Sor’s injury after he underwent medical examinations.

“MRI scans of Yira Sor revealed an approximately 11-centimetre-long muscle injury in his left biceps femoris (hamstring). Treatment and rehabilitation are expected to last approximately six weeks,” the club stated on their official website.

Naija News recalls that Sor joined Besnik Hasi’s Amedspor from Belgian Pro League side KRC Genk in August this year.

The Nigeria international has made three league appearances for the Turkish club this season and has scored once.