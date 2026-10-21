Lille Defender Ribeiro, Ancelotti Ready For Osimhen Test

Lille defender Alexsandro Ribeiro and head coach Davide Ancelotti have acknowledged the threat posed by Victor Osimhen ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Galatasaray at 8 p.m. later today, October 21.

The French side will host the Turkish champions at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in a Matchday Three encounter, with both teams seeking their first points after losing their opening two matches.

Osimhen will return to familiar surroundings, having spent the 2019/2020 season at Lille before joining Napoli, where he helped the Italian club win the Serie A title.

Ribeiro, who is expected to face the Nigerian striker, described the encounter as a difficult challenge and welcomed the prospect of testing himself against the Galatasaray forward.

“Yes, I’ll be playing against Osimhen. It’s going to be a tough match for us. It will be a bit of a battle between the two of us,” the Brazilian told reporters ahead of the game.

The centre-back also expressed satisfaction with his progress this season after injuries restricted his appearances last term.

“I’m back on the pitch. It feels great. My injury last year was different; I couldn’t play many games. I’m showing good progress this season, and I want to continue like that. The club have also made a big contribution to this,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lille head coach Davide Ancelotti has insisted that his team must work collectively to contain Osimhen, warning against relying on an individual defender to neutralise the striker.

“We stop him as a team. It doesn’t depend on one player; it always depends on the team,” Ancelotti said, as quoted by Le Petit Lillois.

The Italian also praised Osimhen’s impact during his time at Napoli, recalling the striker’s contribution to their Serie A triumph.

“He’s a player who, in Naples, almost single-handedly won the Scudetto.”

Ancelotti added that Lille must remain disciplined in both phases of play to limit the Nigerian’s influence.

“We know his potential; we know we always have to be vigilant when attacking and when defending,” he added.

Osimhen is yet to record a goal or assist in the Champions League this season. He missed Galatasaray’s opening match against Sporting Lisbon through injury before featuring in their 4-1 defeat to Barcelona.