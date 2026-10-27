Osimhen Vows To Give Everything For Galatasaray After Fenerbahçe Brace

Victor Osimhen has vowed to continue giving his best for Galatasaray after scoring twice in their 2-0 win over Fenerbahçe in the Istanbul derby.

The Nigerian international scored in the 29th minute before doubling his side’s lead shortly before half-time, helping Galatasaray claim three crucial points and return to the top of the Turkish Super Lig.

Fenerbahçe attempted to fight back in the second half, but the Turkish champions held firm to secure a vital victory over their city rivals.

Osimhen’s performance came after he faced criticism over his recent displays. The 27-year-old had also found his scoring touch in Galatasaray’s 4-2 UEFA Champions League victory over his former club, Lille, last week.

Speaking after the derby, the striker reaffirmed his commitment to Galatasaray, insisting that the support of the club’s fans mattered more to him than criticism on social media.

“There were discussions before the match this week. I love this club. I always say it. I will give everything for this club. I don’t care about social media. I see the fans. Galatasaray fans have always been behind me since I arrived,” Osimhen told the club’s official website.

“They supported my family, me, and my friends. I focus on the fans’ support, not on unimportant things. I look at my team. I believe we will achieve even greater successes.”

Osimhen Targets More Trophies With Galatasaray

Osimhen also stressed the importance of winning derbies as Galatasaray continue their pursuit of another Turkish Super Lig title.

The forward praised his teammates and the supporters for their contributions to the victory, describing the three points as deserved.

“Winning derbies is crucial for becoming champions. We managed to win this big derby and get three points. We are happy because of the team, the performance, and the fans,” he added.

“Our fans both troubled the opponent and supported us very well. We want to lift all the trophies, no matter what competition we are in. We followed the coach’s instructions correctly. I congratulate our team. We earned a deserved three points.”