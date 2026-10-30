Victor Osimhen, Partner Welcome Second Child

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen and his partner, Stefanie Kim Ladewig, have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Liora Audrey.

Turkish champions Galatasaray announced the birth earlier today, October 30, through their official 𝕏 account, congratulating the couple and wishing their newborn a healthy and happy life.

In a post, the Istanbul-based club wrote: “Our Football A Team player Victor Osimhen and Stefanie have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

“We congratulate the couple Victor and Stefanie; we wish their newborn baby Liora Audrey a long, healthy, and happy life!”

The arrival marks the couple’s second child together and has attracted congratulatory messages from fans in Nigeria and Turkey.

Naija News reports that the birth comes weeks after Ladewig reportedly escaped unhurt in a minor road accident in Istanbul while pregnant. The incident raised concerns among supporters, but she sustained no injuries.

The 27-year-old Nigerian forward is expected to rejoin Galatasaray ahead of their upcoming league fixture against Konyaspor.

So far this season, Victor Osimhen has scored nine goals and provided three assists in nine games in all competitions despite a series of injury setbacks. He has helped Galatasaray to remain top of the Turkish league.