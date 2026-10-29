Bayern Confirm Kompany’s Hospital Discharge After Collapse

Bayern Munich have confirmed that head coach Vincent Kompany has been discharged from hospital and is recovering well after collapsing at the club’s training ground last Friday.

Naija News reports that the 40-year-old Belgian fell ill while watching Bayern’s second team train and was taken to hospital, where doctors diagnosed meningeal irritation, an inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

Bayern’s board member for sport, Max Eberl, confirmed Kompany’s discharge on Wednesday ahead of the club’s German Cup tie against Magdeburg.

“Given the circumstances, he’s doing well,” Eberl told German broadcaster ARD.

“He was discharged from the hospital today. That is the biggest and best news for all of us.”

Eberl said Kompany would rest and take medication as he recovers, adding that the condition was responsible for his collapse.

“It’s a meningeal irritation that caused this incident on Friday. He will now rest and take medication,” he said.

“I am very confident that he will be back on the touchline, operating at 100% very soon.”

Bayern have yet to announce when Kompany will return to the dugout, having indicated on Saturday that his recovery would take “weeks, not days”.

The former Manchester City defender had been recovering from a virus before the incident and missed some training sessions. He also missed a pre-match news conference ahead of Bayern’s Champions League meeting with Arsenal last Tuesday but returned to the touchline for Wednesday’s match.

English assistant coach Aaron Danks has taken charge during Kompany’s absence, guiding Bayern to a 3-1 win over Freiburg on Sunday.

Bayern, who lead the Bundesliga, are scheduled to face title rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.