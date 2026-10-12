Boniface Receives Leverkusen Warning After Dressing Room Walkout

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface has been warned by Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes after reportedly heading to the dressing room following his omission from Saturday’s 4-3 Bundesliga victory over Mainz.

Victor Boniface, 25, remained on the bench as Leverkusen coach Carles Martínez made his final substitutions in the 84th minute, bringing on Equi Fernández and Jonas Hofmann for Aleix García and Patrik Schick.

Boniface reportedly left the bench and headed down the tunnel after realising he would not feature in the match.

Martínez said he had not noticed the incident during the game but indicated that he would speak to the striker about his conduct.

“If that’s what happened, we’ll speak to him,” the coach told Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, adding that selection decisions were part of football.

Rolfes also addressed the incident, issuing a warning while responding with a touch of humour.

“Perhaps he went into the dressing room a little too early today. It won’t happen next time,” the sporting director said.

Despite the incident, Rolfes praised Boniface’s improving fitness and professionalism, describing him as a good member of the squad and training group.

The Super Eagles forward has struggled for playing time this season, making just one Bundesliga appearance. He featured for five minutes in Leverkusen’s 3-2 opening-day defeat to SV Elversberg, providing an assist for Christian Kofane.

He has since missed out against Union Berlin, Leipzig and Mainz, while he was not involved in the match against Augsburg.

However, Kofane’s recent injury could open the door for Boniface to compete for more minutes as he attempts to revive his Leverkusen career.

The German side’s Europa League trip to Lech Poznań on Thursday could offer the Nigerian another opportunity to impress, depending on Martínez’s selection decisions.