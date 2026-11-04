Mr Macaroni Bags Masters Degree With Distinction From UK University

Nigerian skit maker cum Nollywood actor, Debo Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has earned a master’s degree with distinction from Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in the United Kingdom.

Naija News reports that Mr Macaroni announced the milestone in an Instagram post on Wednesday, sharing footage of himself in full graduation regalia at the ceremony.

Reflecting on the achievement, Mr Macaroni said the programme challenged him in many ways, but he is glad to have embarked on the journey for personal and professional development.

He credited his success to his faith, thanking God for blessings he said he could never deny, and expressed deep appreciation to his family and closest friends for their support.

The thespian also acknowledged his fans, thanking them for standing by him throughout his artistic career

He wrote, “Master of Arts with Distinction in Performance (Acting) from Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. Completing this degree challenged me in so many ways but I am glad to have embarked on this journey of personal and professional development.

“Forever grateful to God for his blessings which I can never deny. Thankful to my family and the best friends in the world for their incredible love and support. And to every one of you who has been riding with me on my journey as an artist, with all my heart, thank you. Cheers to greater things ahead.”