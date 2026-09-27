Mr Macaroni Reveals How He Survived Difficult Financial Period

Nigerian content creator and activist, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has opened up about his financial difficulties in recent years.

According to him, he went through a difficult financial period and received help from friends and prominent figures.

Naija News reports that he stated this in a post shared on his 𝕏 on Saturday.

He said he became emotional after reading messages from people who remembered the help he had given them.

He said he had always been used to helping others and found it difficult to ask for assistance when he was the one in need.

According to him, the situation became so difficult in recent years that he had to borrow money and ask different people for help.

“I am used to always giving and hardly ever receiving because everyone thought I had in abundance. I have also always found it difficult to ask for help,” he said.

Mr Macaroni said he reached a point where he was struggling financially and felt like giving up.

He revealed that one person eventually helped him settle all the money he owed. He did not disclose the person’s identity, saying the individual would not be happy if he made the name public.

He described the person’s support as repeated and said it came at a time when he badly needed help.

Mr Macaroni also thanked members of his close circle, which he referred to as “Mr Macaroni & Friends”, for standing by him during the difficult period.

He specifically expressed gratitude to music executive Don Jazzy, saying he had supported him since his university days.

He also thanked Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen and Pastor Bolaji for their support.

“To Don Jazzy, who has been giving me since my university days up till now, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all you do, not just for me but for so many others!!! To my brother Victor Osimhen and Pastor Bolaji!!! Thank youuuu,” he said.

Mr Macaroni added that he is now in a better place and is grateful for the lessons he learned from his difficult experiences.