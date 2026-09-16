Serious Threats Here And There – Mr Macaroni Reveals Why He Stopped Criticizing Government

Nigerian actor and social commentator, Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has explained why he reduced his public criticism of the government after years of speaking on political and social issues.

Naija News reports that Mr Macaroni said his decision was influenced by the constant backlash he received from Nigerians, threats linked to his activism and the frustration of repeatedly raising the same concerns without seeing the changes he wanted.

The actor made the clarification during an interview on Wazobia FM.

He said he had repeatedly spoken about the problems facing Nigerians and had become tired of saying the same things without a corresponding willingness among citizens to demand better governance.

He said: “Forget about the threats. My issue with us as Nigerians is how we move on quickly. We complain and move on. There is nothing I will say now that I haven’t already said hundred times over. Until we as a people are ready to fight for what is ours, saying the same thing over and over again is just TIRING.”

“I have been persecuted and vilified since I started speaking up against Government. Threats are a usual occurrence. Please don’t mix things up. I am only tired of saying the same thing over and over again. When Nigerians are finally ready, I will be ready too! But till then, please let me continue enjoying my break by redefining myself and Art, which I love as dearly as I love Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a very funny country. Nigerians are also very funny. And I say this with all seriousness, because I’m not so happy about how things have been. And you keep talking, and it seems like you are the troublesome person. It seems like na you be the, the same Nigerians that you speak for turn against you. They start to fight you.

“So, you know, End SARS came at risk to my life, threats here and there, serious threats. My family, no time, they were every time calling me, crying, ‘Debo, please. Debo, please.’ Every, every blessed time, my mother. Every blessed time. It was so bad they wanted to fly me out of the country. I said, ‘For what? I’m not running anywhere.

“And I didn’t, I didn’t go silent after End SARS. I still came out. I said, ‘We must vote wisely.’ I did series of videos, series of tweets, series of, and not only me, a lot of other people too did, saying, ‘Vote wisely. Do this, do that wisely.’ And I said, ‘Okay, this is the person me I will vote for.’ I did not say vote, everybody should go and vote for this person.

“See curse, see insult. ‘You are a omo ale, you are this one, you are that one.’ Now, everybody, people vote. Whether, uh, rig, I no know, there no rig, e, e no concern me, but president dey, yes or no? E dey.

“Now, everything don dey as e be. Is affecting me too. But what, okay, okay, oya, what should I come and say again now?”