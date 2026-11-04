‘They Had Machetes’ – Peter Obi Breaks Silence On Attack On His Convoy In Calabar (Video)

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has confirmed the attack on his convoy on Wednesday in Calabar, Cross River State.

The NDC candidate said the attackers threw stones at his supporters.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the development came shortly after Obi, alongside his wife, Margaret, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, arrived in Calabar for a town hall meeting.

Speaking at the town hall meeting, Obi confirmed that his security personnel told him the attackers had machetes and other weapons and urged him to find another route.

The former Governor of Anambra State, however, said he told his security that he wanted to come down and go and meet the attackers, which prompted them to leave.

He added that such attacks happen because Nigerians allowed it.

He, however, vowed that violence will no longer be permitted going into the 2027 elections and beyond.

See the video of his reaction.

In other news, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, says the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has been confirmed to be a mortal who can also fall ill like others.

He added that it has also been confirmed that Obi is not a superman.

Naija News reports that Onanuga made the statement on Tuesday in reaction to the disclosure that the NDC candidate is exhausted and needs to rest.

The presidential media aide, while wishing Obi a quick recovery, however, predicted that he will lose the 2027 election.

“So, Saint Peter Obi is not a Superman after all. He can fall ill like all mortals. I wish him a quick recovery so he can rejoin what looks like another doomed presidential campaign,” Onanuga wrote on 𝕏.