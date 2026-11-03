2027: ‘They Want To Kill NDC’ – Gwarzo Accuses Gov. Yusuf Of Orchestrating Name Omission

The gubernatorial candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kano State, Aminu Gwarzo has accused Governor Abba Yusuf of orchestrating the omission of his name and other candidates from the final list released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that Gwarzo made this allegation on Tuesday during an interview on Trust TV, stating Yusuf is jittery about the rising popularity of the NDC in Kano and has resorted to killing the party.

According to him, the deliberate omission of NDC names is a calculated attempt to confuse voters and disenfranchise thousands of their supporters across the 44 local government areas, stressing that the NDC has followed all due process with INEC and has no reason to be omitted.

While urging the INEC, security agencies and lovers of democracy to call Governor Yusuf to order, Gwarzo insisted that no amount of intimidation will stop the NDC from contesting and winning Kano in 2027.

Gwarzo vowed that the party will use all legal means to ensure its name is restored and that Kano people will have the opportunity to vote for real change.

He said, “We believe Governor Abba is behind our name omission. They want to kill the NDC in Kano because they know we are the ones to defeat them in 2027.”

The Kano State Government is yet to respond to the allegation as of the time of filing this report.