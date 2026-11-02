They Don’t Want To Contest Against Us – Kwankwaso Accuses Yusuf Of Plotting To Disqualify NDC From Governorship Race

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has accused the governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, of plotting to disqualify the party’s governorship candidate, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso made the allegation at a press briefing in Kano on Sunday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deleted Gwarzo’s name from its updated list of governorship candidates in the state and said it was due to a court order.

The commission, however, clarified that it has no issue with the candidate, adding that his omission complied with the court order.

Reacting to the development, Kwankwaso claimed that the governor initially planned to use INEC to remove the NDC candidate from the ballot but later resorted to the courts when that move failed.

He stated that Yusuf realised he had made a political mistake and has been trying to prevent the NDC from participating in the governorship contest.

“What he wanted was for INEC to declare that there was no governorship candidate in Kano. When that did not happen, they went to court seeking the disqualification of our candidate,” Kwankwaso said.

The former Kano governor alleged that associates of the governor secretly instituted legal action against the party and INEC to secure a court order without attracting public attention.

He claimed the case was structured to prevent the affected candidate from becoming aware of the proceedings until after judgment was delivered.

Kwankwaso, however, insisted that the NDC candidate had no constitutional or legal impediment warranting disqualification.

“Our candidates have no issues relating to age, educational qualification or any other constitutional requirement. There is nothing that should stop them from contesting the election,” he said.

The NDC vice-presidential candidate further accused the governor and his allies of attempting to avoid electoral competition rather than face the party at the polls.

”They do not want to contest against us. They believe that once they occupy government offices, they can do whatever they want. But Kano voters will decide,” he said.

Speaking of previous political developments in the state, Kwankwaso recalled that a court ruling once removed a candidate, who was later reinstated ahead of an election his party eventually won.

He said he was confident the electorate would reject what he described as attempts to undermine democratic choice in the state.