Kwankwaso More Experienced Than Peter Obi – Buhari Ex-Aide

A former aide to the late President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has argued that Rabiu Kwankwaso’s political credentials surpass those of his principal on the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential ticket, Peter Obi.

Ahmad made the remark in a post on his 𝕏 handle.

The former presidential aide said Kwankwaso’s acceptance of the running mate slot should be viewed as an act of modesty rather than an admission of inferiority.

“To be entirely candid, the political dynamic between Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi ought to be characterised as one of collegiality between peers, rather than a hierarchy of principal and subordinate,” he wrote.

He added, “The choice to assume a deputy role beneath Obi ought to be interpreted as a testament to political modesty.”

Making a case for the former Kano governor’s experience, Ahmad recalled that Kwankwaso was Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives before Obi became a national political figure.

He noted that Kwankwaso later governed Kano, which he described as Nigeria’s most populous and politically influential state, for two terms, and also served as a federal minister.

“If we are assessing political experience, Sen. Kwankwaso probably has a longer and more impressive political background than Peter Obi,” he said.

By contrast, Ahmad said, Obi’s major public office was as Governor of Anambra State.

“Unlike other candidates, Peter Obi was just a former governor of Anambra State,” he wrote.