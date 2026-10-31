’70-Year-Old Men And Above Have No Business Holding Office Of Presidency’ – Utomi

Prominent political scientist, Pat Utomi, has opined that Nigerians aged 70 and above should not be president.

Naija News reports that Utomi, in a post via his 𝕏 handle, said Nigeria would have saved significant resources spent on medical tourism in Europe if the electorate had voted against presidential candidates aged 70 and above.

He also assured that when Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi wins the presidency, corruption will end and the issue of snakes swallowing billions of government funds will be forgotten.

While urging Nigerians to vote wisely in the forthcoming election, Utomi added that everyone will be held accountable if Peter Obi wins the presidency.

He wrote: “Men who are 70 and above have no business holding the most important seat in Nigeria, which is the presidency.

“They will try to convince you that all you need is a good brain, not physical strength.

“But you may never understand how much of our resources could be saved if we had a president who didn’t have to fly back and forth to Europe for medical reasons.

“When Peter Obi wins, funny stories about snakes swallowing billions of naira in public funds in government offices will become a thing of the past.

“He will ensure that both the person telling such a lie and the snake will be held accountable. Vote wisely, my people.”