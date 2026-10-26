Man Remanded In Prison For Threatening To Release Kano Gov’s Nude Videos

A suspect accused of threatening to release nude videos and photographs of the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has been ordered to be held at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending his trial.

Justice Salim Ibrahim of the Federal High Court, Abuja, made the order on Monday after the Department of State Services arraigned the defendant, Sanusi Dankaka, on two counts of cybercrime.

Dankaka pleaded not guilty to both counts.

According to the charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/699/2026 and filed on October 22, the defendant claimed in October 2026 that he had explicit videos and photographs of the governor and threatened to put them in the public domain.

The DSS alleged that Dankaka made the threat on his Facebook account, Sunusi Dankaka Yahaya, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, in collaboration with others who are now at large.

The prosecution said the post was meant to annoy, inconvenience, insult and injure the governor, in breach of Section 27 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, as amended.

Section 24(1) of the same law punishes the offence.

When the case was called, the DSS lawyer, Yusuf Afegbua, informed the court that the prosecution was ready for trial, a position the defence counsel, Kauna Penzin, also took.

Following the defendant’s plea, Afegbua asked the court to set a date for trial and order that Dankaka be remanded in Kuje.

Penzin raised no objection to the request. The judge thereafter fixed December 7 for the commencement of trial and ordered the defendant’s remand in the correctional facility.