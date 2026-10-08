2027: Senate Deputy President Jibrin Reconciles With Bichi

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has stepped in to settle the differences between Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, and the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Abubakar Kabir Bichi.

The reconciliation is coming ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the governor urging the two All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and their supporters to work together for the interest of the party.

Naija News reports that the development was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the governor’s media aide, Sanusi Bature.

According to the statement, Yusuf facilitated a two-hour reconciliation meeting with Barau and Bichi in Abuja.

The meeting gave the two politicians an opportunity to discuss their differences and find a way to work together ahead of the 2027 elections.

Barau represents Kano North Senatorial District, while Bichi represents Bichi Federal Constituency and chairs the House Committee on Appropriations.

Yusuf urged the two politicians and their supporters to put their grievances aside, stressing that unity among APC leaders would be important to the party’s preparations for the 2027 elections.

The governor said political disagreements were normal in a democracy but should not be allowed to weaken the party.

“Political disagreements are part of democratic engagement, but such differences should not be allowed to undermine the unity, stability and progress of the party,” Yusuf was quoted as saying.

He also called on members of the two camps to avoid inflammatory comments, character assassination and other actions that could deepen divisions within the party.

Yusuf said the APC remained one family and urged its leaders to settle internal disagreements through dialogue, consultation and mutual respect.

He further stressed the need for Barau and Bichi to work together for the success of President Bola Tinubu and other APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

The governor also warned supporters of the two leaders against engaging in verbal attacks.

“Henceforth, I do not expect any of your supporters to come out and abuse one another. We must put a stop to these unnecessary distractions.

“The APC is set to win all elective positions in Kano come 2027 by God’s Grace,” Yusuf said.

Barau and Bichi also appealed to their supporters to stop actions capable of fuelling further disagreements within the party.

The two leaders assured the governor and other party stakeholders of their continued support, loyalty and commitment to the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.