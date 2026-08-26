Kano Declares September 1 Public Holiday

The Kano State Government has declared Tuesday, September 1, 2026, a public holiday for civil servants across the state to allow residents to observe the annual Takutaha celebration.

Naija News reports that the decision was approved by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and communicated to commissioners, permanent secretaries and heads of government agencies through an official circular.

The directive was contained in Circular No. 7/2026, signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Establishment Directorate in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service, Abba A. Danguguwa, on behalf of the Head of Service.

The holiday falls on the 19th day of Rabi’ul Awwal in the Islamic calendar and is observed in Kano as part of a long-standing religious and cultural tradition.

Takutaha is held every year to mark the seventh-day naming ceremony associated with the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The event attracts residents and visitors who take part in religious activities and traditional processions across parts of the ancient city of Kano.

During the celebration, participants often appear in traditional clothing and move through the city in groups while offering praises and prayers.

The state government urged workers to use the holiday for prayers and personal reflection while seeking peace and prosperity for Kano State and Nigeria.