‘I Still Like Him’ – Kwankwaso Expresses Willingness To Reconcile With Gov. Yusuf

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has expressed willingness to reconcile with Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf.

Naija News recalled that Yusuf, a staunch adherent of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, won the 2023 election under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and later defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development led to a serious rift between Kwankwaso and Yusuf, who is considered his political godson.

However, in an interview with BBC Hausa Service, Kwankwaso said he can forgive and reconcile with Yusuf if he so wishes, stressing he never abandoned him.

He said, “I didn’t abandon him, didn’t ask him to go or dismiss him, I still like him.”

Kwankwaso emphasised that he is not a vengeful person and always forgives those who wronged him, citing how he forgave former Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, despite several wrongdoings meted out against him.

According to Kwankwaso, he is not a leader who dictates or directs people on what to do.

He said, “How many times did I have issues with Ganduje? He challenged me on several occasions.

“In 2007, when we were in the Ministry of Defence, he was my Special Assistant (SA), but they held meetings to bring me down because I contested with them.

“In spite the misgivings, I put Ganduje forward and supported him but he failed.

“I’m not God. So, if Yusuf or whoever wishes to come, you need to have patience, have a large heart and compassion because not all will play along your line.

“You don’t expect everybody to act, behave or think like you do, because everyone has his way of reasoning, age, background and educational qualifications.

“So, if am not forgiving, we will not put Ganduje forward, the situation is the same with Yusuf.

“We don’t ask for a dime from each of them to get our endorsement and tickets; we don’t sell our candidature.”