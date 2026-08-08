‘Victory Achievable’ – Dickson, Kwankwaso Meet NDC North-West Chairmen

National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, has described as fruitful a strategic meeting with state chairmen of the party in the North-West geopolitical zone ahead of the 2027 general election.

Dickson said the meeting focused on preparations for the forthcoming campaigns and strategies aimed at delivering victory for the party’s candidates across the region.

The former Bayelsa State governor disclosed this in a post on his verified X handle.

Dickson described the North-West as a crucial region in Nigeria’s political calculations and praised party leaders in the zone for their commitment to the NDC.

“It was a pleasure to host a strategic meeting of the national leadership of our party with the State chairmen of the North-West Zone, a very critical region in the politics of our country,” he wrote.

He also commended the party’s vice-presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, for coordinating leaders in the zone.

“I commend the leaders of the zone led by our Vice Presidential candidate, His Excellency Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, for their commitment and readiness to work for the success of our party,” Dickson said.

The NDC leader said discussions at the meeting reinforced the party’s confidence ahead of the elections.

“The discussions were fruitful, and we remain confident that victory is achievable,” he added.

Dickson called on party members, supporters and stakeholders nationwide to close ranks and work in the collective interest of the NDC.

He urged them to intensify mobilisation efforts and ensure that all candidates flying the party’s flag receive the necessary support.

The NDC is fielding former Anambra State governor Peter Obi as its presidential candidate, with former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso as his running mate.