INEC Publishes Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, Amaechi, Kwankwaso’s Credentials [See Documents]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the personal particulars and credentials of candidates contesting the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections for public inspection.

Naija News reports that the documents were displayed on Saturday at INEC offices across the country in line with the electoral timetable for the forthcoming general election.

Among those whose particulars were published were President Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and his running mate, Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The commission also displayed the documents of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), alongside his running mate Rotimi Amaechi, had their details published.

The publication allows members of the public to inspect the personal information, academic qualifications and other credentials submitted by candidates to the electoral commission.

The documents of candidates contesting seats in the Senate and House of Representatives were also made available at the relevant INEC offices nationwide.

The exercise forms part of the commission’s preparations for the 2027 general election and is intended to promote transparency in the nomination process.