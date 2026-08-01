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INEC Publishes Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, Amaechi, Kwankwaso’s Credentials [See Documents]

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By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
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Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso
Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Key Takeaways

  • The Independent National Electoral Commission published the credentials of candidates for the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections for public inspection nationwide.
  • INEC displayed the documents on Saturday at its offices across the country, following the electoral timetable for the forthcoming general election.
  • The published particulars cover candidates’ personal information and academic qualifications, and also include Senate and House of Representatives aspirants at relevant INEC offices.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the personal particulars and credentials of candidates contesting the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections for public inspection.

Naija News reports that the documents were displayed on Saturday at INEC offices across the country in line with the electoral timetable for the forthcoming general election.

Among those whose particulars were published were President Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and his running mate, Vice President Kashim Shettima.

INEC Publishes Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, Amaechi, Kwankwaso’s Credentials [See Documents] INEC Publishes Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, Amaechi, Kwankwaso’s Credentials [See Documents] INEC Publishes Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, Amaechi, Kwankwaso’s Credentials [See Documents] INEC Publishes Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, Amaechi, Kwankwaso’s Credentials [See Documents] INEC Publishes Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, Amaechi, Kwankwaso’s Credentials [See Documents] INEC Publishes Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, Amaechi, Kwankwaso’s Credentials [See Documents] INEC Publishes Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, Amaechi, Kwankwaso’s Credentials [See Documents] INEC Publishes Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, Amaechi, Kwankwaso’s Credentials [See Documents] INEC Publishes Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, Amaechi, Kwankwaso’s Credentials [See Documents]

The commission also displayed the documents of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

INEC Publishes Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, Amaechi, Kwankwaso’s Credentials [See Documents] INEC Publishes Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, Amaechi, Kwankwaso’s Credentials [See Documents] INEC Publishes Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, Amaechi, Kwankwaso’s Credentials [See Documents] INEC Publishes Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, Amaechi, Kwankwaso’s Credentials [See Documents] INEC Publishes Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, Amaechi, Kwankwaso’s Credentials [See Documents] INEC Publishes Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, Amaechi, Kwankwaso’s Credentials [See Documents] INEC Publishes Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, Amaechi, Kwankwaso’s Credentials [See Documents] INEC Publishes Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, Amaechi, Kwankwaso’s Credentials [See Documents]

Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), alongside his running mate Rotimi Amaechi, had their details published.

The publication allows members of the public to inspect the personal information, academic qualifications and other credentials submitted by candidates to the electoral commission.

The documents of candidates contesting seats in the Senate and House of Representatives were also made available at the relevant INEC offices nationwide.

The exercise forms part of the commission’s preparations for the 2027 general election and is intended to promote transparency in the nomination process.

Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: [email protected]

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