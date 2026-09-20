What Has He Brought For The Igbos? – Soludo Blasts Peter Obi (Video)

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has accused former Governor of the state, Peter Obi, of doing nothing for the benefit of Igbos since his foray into politics.

He accused Obi of only playing with the emotions of Igbos anytime elections are around the corner.

Naija News reports that Soludo, who spoke during a public event in the Igbo language, however, said 2027 is an opportunity for the Igbos to vote right, and they won’t miss it.

According to him, it is time for the Igbos to partake in the struggle and take their share.

“Ask him, since he has been in politics, what has he brought for the Igbos? Look at the bad state and erosion in Ekwusigo for a long time. Since he started politics, what has he done about it? Then, when it’s time for election, you come and start playing with our emotions and still want us to waste our votes on you and remain where we are. It won’t happen again. We have said NO, we have refused. 2027 will be different.

“We Igbos will get our own share this time around by voting right. And we will be part of the fight, the struggle so that we can take our share.

“When they say they are going for hunting and the meat is in the bush, you keep on insulting people, calling them names, calling them idiot. You went on your own hunting and didn’t catch even a cockroach, but when they go for theirs and catch an elephant, you start complaining they didn’t give you part of it,” he said.

Governor Soludo added that it is time for Igbos and Anambra to get their share of good things from the federal government by aligning with the ruling party.

According to him, Anambra belongs to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and will support things “done from above.”

The Governor added that the time to remove people blocking the path of Igbos has come.

“You have to join them in the hunt so you can partake in the sharing, that’s where APGA stands. Igboland shall be better, Anambra must get their share, not when you go to Abuja you won’t even know where and when they are doing the sharing, you now come and say you are contesting what I don’t know. No way, the job has been shared. Can you hear me? Does he even know where the main thing happens? It is done from above, he thinks it’s done in the street.No way, not this time. Those people blocking the path of Igbos, we say enough is enough,” he added.