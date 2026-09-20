Peter Obi Denies Writing Letter To Obi Of Onitsha, Says Signature Forged

The Presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has dismissed claims that he wrote a letter to the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, over political and financial matters in Anambra State.

Naija News understands that the purported letter claimed Obi demanded that those issues not be settled through political exchanges, accusations, or counter-accusations, as they deserve facts, documents, and transparency.

However, in a post on 𝕏, Obi said the letter is false and meant to mislead the public.

He said the signature appended to the letter is completely forged and urged the public and media to disregard what he described as a spurious publication.

“My attention has been drawn to a fake letter circulating on social media, purportedly written by me to His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, concerning political and financial matters in Anambra State.

“This document is entirely false, malicious, and a fabrication by mischievous elements aimed at misleading the public. Furthermore, the signature appended to the letter is completely forged.

“I urge the public and media to disregard this spurious publication. My focus remains steadfastly on issues of national development, accountability, and building a better future for our people, never on cheap fabrications,” Obi stated.