‘That Is Not True’ – Obi, Kwankwaso Camps Deny Rift Over NDC Campaign Council

The camps of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, have dismissed reports of a power struggle among supporters over the composition of the party’s proposed 2027 presidential campaign council.

The denial followed claims that loyalists of both politicians were jostling for influential positions in the campaign structure ahead of the August 19 commencement of presidential and National Assembly campaigns.

Some party sources had alleged that consultations over the council were generating tension among stakeholders.

However, officials from both camps and the NDC leadership rejected the claims, insisting that consultations were ongoing and no final list had been released.

Spokesman for the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Habibu Muhammed, described reports of infighting as speculative.

“That is speculation. There is no power tussle anywhere or infighting over who makes the NDC presidential campaign council,” he said.

According to him, consultations involving the party leadership, Obi, Kwankwaso and other stakeholders were still ongoing.

“The party, the presidential candidate and other stakeholders are actually collecting details and working on them. I believe once everything is concluded officially, the membership list will be released,” he told The PUNCH.

Muhammed argued that the delay was not peculiar to the NDC, noting that other major political parties had yet to announce their campaign structures.

He added that the party was also considering how best to coordinate the activities of several support groups that had emerged around the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket.

“There are also several support groups springing up in the party. We think the best way is for us to have maybe a directorate or somewhere they will also be interconnected instead of allowing people to just be doing things that spring out of control,” he said.

Muhammed dismissed suggestions that party members were fighting over what had been described as lucrative campaign positions.

“The campaign council is a call for service, so I don’t think people will kill themselves over what role to play if truly they want the party to win the election and our principals to be up there,” he said.

The NDC Lagos Central senatorial candidate and Kwankwaso spokesman, Ladipo Johnson, also questioned how anyone could be aggrieved over a council that had yet to be constituted.

“I am wondering how some persons will be aggrieved over an NDC list that hasn’t been compiled yet,” he said.

“Shouldn’t they wait for the list to be out to confirm whether they make the team or not before agitation?”

Johnson said candidates at different levels would still be expected to campaign for the presidential ticket regardless of whether they were appointed to the national campaign council.

Muhammed also said the party’s recently established reconciliation committee should not be interpreted as evidence of a crisis between Obi and Kwankwaso supporters.

According to him, the committee was created to address grievances arising from party primaries and ensure that aspirants who failed to secure tickets remained committed to the NDC.

“That one is also part of the move by the party to make sure that those that have lost in the primary elections or who could not emerge as the candidates of the party were persuaded to be able to feel that they are part of the party,” he said.

He added that the party was conducting final consultations before unveiling the campaign council and its Director-General.

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Yunusa Tanko, also urged supporters to view participation in the campaign council as an opportunity to serve rather than pursue personal interests.

“For us in the Obidient Movement, it’s still about service. If I’m worthy to serve in a particular place, I serve. If I’m not worthy to serve in a particular place, I will leave it so that somebody else, who is better, can come and serve,” Tanko said.

Director-General of the OK Movement, John Ughulu, said disagreements were not unusual in the build-up to campaigns but maintained that his organisation would not interfere in the party’s internal decisions.

“We are waiting for the leaders to decide, and we wouldn’t like to dabble in the party affairs. We are more interested in supporting and campaigning for our principals,” he said.

The NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, also dismissed reports of a struggle for positions within the proposed council.

“That is not true,” he said.

“The party leadership is engaged in consultation with all relevant stakeholders with a view to constituting a broad campaign council.”

The controversy comes as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) published the particulars and credentials of the 19 presidential candidates and their running mates ahead of the 2027 election.

The publication was made pursuant to Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2026 and allows eligible Nigerians to scrutinise the information submitted by candidates.

Obi is contesting on the NDC platform with Kwankwaso as his running mate, while President Bola Tinubu is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is also in the race on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), with former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi as his running mate.