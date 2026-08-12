2027: Obi, Kwankwaso Hold Strategy Meeting With NDC Governorship Candidates

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, have held a high-level strategic meeting with key party stakeholders in Abuja ahead of the official commencement of campaigns for the 2027 general elections.

The closed-door meeting, held on Monday night, focused on strengthening the party’s electoral machinery and ensuring coordination between its presidential campaign and governorship campaigns across the country.

A statement issued on the party’s verified X handle said discussions centred on tactical preparations and an assessment of the NDC’s readiness for the forthcoming elections.

The NDC leadership stressed the need for what it described as a coordinated campaign strategy linking the party’s presidential bid with campaigns for governorship and other elective positions.

The approach, according to the party, is aimed at creating synergy among candidates and strengthening its chances across different levels of the ballot.

Party leaders also reviewed mobilisation plans and other arrangements expected to form part of the NDC’s campaign structure.

Among those present at the meeting were party chieftain Buba Galadima and the NDC chairmen in Kebbi and Sokoto states, Mustapha Umar and Bello Sani Yabo, respectively.

Other senior leaders of the party also attended the strategy session.

No fewer than 25 governorship candidates of the NDC were said to have participated in the meeting.

The meeting comes as political parties intensify preparations for the formal campaign period ahead of the 2027 elections.