2027: Why I Left NDC – Ex-Deputy Spokesman Abdulsalami

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Abdulmumin Abdulsalami, said he left the party to protect his peace of mind.

Naija News recalls that Abdulsalami’s resignation came a few hours after another top member belonging to the camp of the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Yunusa Tanko, left the party for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), where he was unveiled as the National Coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council of Prince Adewole Adebayo.

Abdulsalami, in an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time’ on Thursday, said the party showed him premeditated malice.

Complaining about injustice, Abdulsalami recounted being removed from the National Working Committee (NWC) and replaced with people who defected to the party.

Abdulsalami said he would rather go back home than remain in a party where he was being deliberately pushed aside.

He said, “I left the NDC for my peace of mind. I was made the deputy national publicity secretary and spokesman of the party, and people with vested interests probably thought I had futuristic leadership interests, and it came with premeditated malice towards me.

“I was removed from the National Working Committee, NWC, and replaced with people whom I received upon their defection to the party. The animosity the national secretary unleashed on me became obvious and intense. He weaponised bureaucracy to stifle, intimidate, and humiliate me.”