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2027: Why I Left NDC – Ex-Deputy Spokesman Abdulsalami

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Abdulmumin Abdulsalami
Abdulmumin Abdulsalami

Key Takeaways

  • Former Nigeria Democratic Congress Deputy National Publicity Secretary Abdulmumin Abdulsalami said he left the party to protect his peace of mind.
  • Abdulsalami alleged that the party removed him from its National Working Committee and replaced him with people he had welcomed into the party.
  • Speaking on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time’ on Thursday, Abdulsalami accused the NDC national secretary of using bureaucracy to intimidate and humiliate him.

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Abdulmumin Abdulsalami, said he left the party to protect his peace of mind.

Naija News recalls that Abdulsalami’s resignation came a few hours after another top member belonging to the camp of the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Yunusa Tanko, left the party for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), where he was unveiled as the National Coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council of Prince Adewole Adebayo.

Abdulsalami, in an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time’ on Thursday, said the party showed him premeditated malice.

Complaining about injustice, Abdulsalami recounted being removed from the National Working Committee (NWC) and replaced with people who defected to the party.

Abdulsalami said he would rather go back home than remain in a party where he was being deliberately pushed aside.

He said, “I left the NDC for my peace of mind. I was made the deputy national publicity secretary and spokesman of the party, and people with vested interests probably thought I had futuristic leadership interests, and it came with premeditated malice towards me.

“I was removed from the National Working Committee, NWC, and replaced with people whom I received upon their defection to the party. The animosity the national secretary unleashed on me became obvious and intense. He weaponised bureaucracy to stifle, intimidate, and humiliate me.”

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

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