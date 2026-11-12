‘They Don’t Want Me’ – Tanko Breaks Silence On Dumping Peter Obi For SDP

Former National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, has explained why he left the camp of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, a few weeks before the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News recalls that Tanko was one of Peter Obi’s closest allies, serving as his spokesman and Media Director of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation during the 2023 election.

In September 2024, Peter Obi appointed Tanko as the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement worldwide.

He was later removed as coordinator of the movement in October 2026 and was made Political Adviser, North, to Peter Obi.

However, Tanko surprised many of Peter Obi’s supporters after he was unveiled on Wednesday as the National Coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for Prince Adewole Adebayo.

In an interview on Symfoni TV, Tanko said he left the obidient movement because the group no longer want him around Peter Obi.

Tanko maintained that he has no problem with Peter Obi but could not stay where he was only tolerated.

According to Tanko, Peter Obi and the National Leader of the NDC, Senator Seriake Dickson, were informed before he took the SDP job.

He said, “The group did not want me. You don’t stay where you’re being tolerated. You go to where you’re being appreciated.

“I respect Peter Obi, but since they don’t want me, people who want me picked me up from the dustbin and made me a bride. That’s what happened.”

Tanko noted that his relationship with Adebayo did not start now, but dates back to 2023.

He added, “This is not a mistake in history. When you go back into history, you will see my warm relationship with him way back in 2023. So this is a relationship that has long been built.”