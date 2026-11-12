2027: ‘Our Supporters Disarmed APC Thugs’ – NDC Chieftain, Agada Boasts

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Director of New Media and Strategic Communications, Theo Abu Agada, has described the party’s supporters as courageous for disarming the All Progressives Congress (APC) thugs in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that Agada made the remark while reacting to the attack on NDC members by alleged APC thugs at the venue of a town hall meeting in Lagos State.

The thugs, armed with cutlasses, cudgels and stones, invaded the venue of the event, disrupted proceedings and sent participants scampering for safety while chairs and other items at the venue were scattered in the confusion that followed.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle on Thursday, Agada said the ruling party and its supporters know that without thugs and ballot-box snatching, they cannot win any election.

Agada also described the APC as a useless party, adding that the NDC is fully ready for them ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He wrote: “Our courageous supporters successfully disarmed the APC thugs who came to disrupt our own hall meeting in Lagos today.

“The APC and its supporters know that without thugs and ballot-box snatching, they cannot win any election.

“APC is a useless political party; we are fully ready for them.”