 Skip to content
Politics

2027: ‘Our Supporters Disarmed APC Thugs’ – NDC Chieftain, Agada Boasts

Published
By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Follow Naija News on Google
NDC Chieftain, Theo Agada
NDC Chieftain, Theo Agada

Key Takeaways

  • NDC Director of New Media and Strategic Communications Theo Abu Agada said party supporters disarmed alleged APC thugs at a Lagos town hall meeting.
  • Naija News reported that attackers armed with cutlasses, cudgels and stones disrupted the meeting and forced participants to flee.
  • In a Thursday post on X, Agada said the NDC was fully ready to face the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Director of New Media and Strategic Communications, Theo Abu Agada, has described the party’s supporters as courageous for disarming the All Progressives Congress (APC) thugs in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that Agada made the remark while reacting to the attack on NDC members by alleged APC thugs at the venue of a town hall meeting in Lagos State.

The thugs, armed with cutlasses, cudgels and stones, invaded the venue of the event, disrupted proceedings and sent participants scampering for safety while chairs and other items at the venue were scattered in the confusion that followed.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle on Thursday, Agada said the ruling party and its supporters know that without thugs and ballot-box snatching, they cannot win any election.

Agada also described the APC as a useless party, adding that the NDC is fully ready for them ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He wrote: “Our courageous supporters successfully disarmed the APC thugs who came to disrupt our own hall meeting in Lagos today.

“The APC and its supporters know that without thugs and ballot-box snatching, they cannot win any election.

“APC is a useless political party; we are fully ready for them.”

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News