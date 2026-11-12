NDC Crisis Deepens As Deputy Spokesman, Abdulsalami Quits Party

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has lost its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Abdulmumin Abdulsalami, who resigned from the party citing injustice and domination by a few influential members.

Naija News reports that Abdulsalami’s resignation came only hours after Yunusa Tanko, a political adviser to the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, left the NDC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Following his resignation, Tanko was appointed National Coordinator of the SDP presidential campaign for Adewole Adebayo.

Yunusa said he tendered his resignation on 30th October 2026, adding that he has since written to Obi and the NDC National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson.

Abdulsalami, in a resignation letter routed through his former ward chairman in Kogi State and addressed to the National Chairman, Moses Cleopas, said his decision took immediate effect.

“I hereby notify the national and sub-national organs of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, through my former ward chairman, of my resignation from the party,” he wrote.

He said he was also relinquishing all political and technical roles he had been performing for the party’s national leadership.

Abdulsalami recalled that he was among those who laboured to establish the NDC and guide it through its early political activities.

He, however, complained that his efforts to build the party were repeatedly thwarted by a small group of powerful officials who, according to him, now control the party.